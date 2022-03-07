Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,900 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 483,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Ennis alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Ennis by 137.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 102,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBF opened at $18.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.51. Ennis has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.97 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

Ennis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.