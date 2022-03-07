Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.51 Million

Equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) will post sales of $375.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $380.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $371.00 million. Enova International posted sales of $259.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $363.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enova International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $38.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.51. Enova International has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Enova International (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.