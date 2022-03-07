Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $434.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $438.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $430.00 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $301.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.61.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $1,972,768.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,525 shares of company stock valued at $31,102,733 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $158.15 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

