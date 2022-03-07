Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) PT Raised to C$2.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESVIF. TD Securities raised shares of Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.
Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.13. 38,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,110. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
