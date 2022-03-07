Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
ESVIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.14.
Shares of ESVIF traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,110. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.35.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
