Entain’s (ENT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.20) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($31.58) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entain from GBX 2,570 ($34.48) to GBX 2,590 ($34.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($29.05) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,165.11 ($29.05).

ENT opened at GBX 1,476.50 ($19.81) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion and a PE ratio of 61.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,648.72. Entain has a one year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.70) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($33.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

