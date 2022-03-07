Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CAO Sells $150,903.00 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,404. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.18 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

