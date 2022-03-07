Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) CAO Sells $150,903.00 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ETR traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,404. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.18 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.
Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entergy (ETR)
