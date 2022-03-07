Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s previous close.

ENV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

NYSE ENV opened at $73.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 305.72 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.57.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Impactive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 14.9% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,632,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,001,000 after buying an additional 211,453 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 87,469 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 101.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 80,021 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 192,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,235,000 after purchasing an additional 71,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 115.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,202 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

