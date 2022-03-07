Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 4,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $199,977.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,414 shares of company stock worth $5,406,328. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 69.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

NVST opened at $46.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81. Envista has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Envista will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

