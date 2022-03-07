Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EVA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.29.

NYSE:EVA traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,165. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $79.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

