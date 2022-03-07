EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,398,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,566,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $120.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.23.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.