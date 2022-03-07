EOS Force (EOSC) Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One EOS Force coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, EOS Force has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. EOS Force has a market cap of $5.42 million and $159,527.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. The official message board for EOS Force is medium.com/@eosforce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

