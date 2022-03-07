Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 9.8% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $13.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $324.03. 7,101,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,169,102. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $299.51 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

