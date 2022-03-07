Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.8% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

RSP traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.24. The stock had a trading volume of 648,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,676. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $136.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

