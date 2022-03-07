Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

About Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY)

Epigenomics AG is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercializing of proprietary products for the screening and diagnosis of cancer. It offers Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer; Epi proLung, a confirmatory test that aids in the diagnosis of lung cancer, Epi BiSKit, a kit for the preparation of purified, bisulfite-converted DNA and, HCCBloodTest, a blood test for cirrhotic patients at high-risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma.

