Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.
About Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Epigenomics (EPGNY)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Epigenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epigenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.