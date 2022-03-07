Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,291,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,808 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Equitable worth $38,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 714.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 95.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,916,050. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

