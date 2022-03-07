Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KGC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

About Kinross Gold (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.