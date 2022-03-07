Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

NYSE AEO opened at $18.08 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $38.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,463,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $140,965,000 after acquiring an additional 988,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,405,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,414,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.