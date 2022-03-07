Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Donaldson in a report released on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday.

Donaldson stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513 over the last three months. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,513,000 after buying an additional 410,487 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.