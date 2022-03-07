Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Taylor Wimpey plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Taylor Wimpey in a report released on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $18.61 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91.

About Taylor Wimpey (Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.