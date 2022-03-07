Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Gap, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GAP in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPS. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

GAP stock opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.36. GAP has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $37.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GAP by 76.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.