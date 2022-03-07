Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Agenus Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Agenus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AGEN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.91 on Monday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Agenus by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Agenus by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 26.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

