Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 59.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 57.43. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

