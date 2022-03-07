Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.
Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI opened at 59.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 57.43. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52 week low of 34.81 and a 52 week high of 69.31.
About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)
Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.
