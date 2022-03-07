Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $530.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 83,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

