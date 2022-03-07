Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 5,973 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $169,215.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ GO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.54. 946,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,852. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
