Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 5,973 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $169,215.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.54. 946,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,852. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

