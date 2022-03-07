Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.16

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.43, with a volume of 381565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBKDY shares. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €44.00 ($49.44) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($56.18) to €53.00 ($59.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($47.19) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.