Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $276.38

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $276.38 and last traded at $277.03, with a volume of 8400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $285.69.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total value of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,336 shares of company stock worth $16,490,281 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.