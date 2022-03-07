Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.10 Million

Analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will report sales of $197.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $198.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $176.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $788.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $799.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $782.80 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $799.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ETD opened at $26.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.11. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.71%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

