Ethereum Push Notification Service (PUSH) Achieves Market Cap of $16.21 Million

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 7th. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market capitalization of $16.21 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002774 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum Push Notification Service Profile

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,287,926 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Ethereum Push Notification Service Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Push Notification Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Push Notification Service should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Push Notification Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

