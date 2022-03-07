Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Stock Position Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,577 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.35% of Evans Bancorp worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 89,716 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $213.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.46%.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

