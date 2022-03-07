EvenCoin (EVN) 1-Day Volume Tops $116,056.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $37,748.52 and approximately $116,056.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00296237 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004647 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.56 or 0.01215747 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003427 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

