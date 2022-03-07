Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

EVH opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 5,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $147,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,408 shares of company stock worth $1,827,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,889,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,576 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Evolent Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Evolent Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 394,503 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Evolent Health by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,753,000 after acquiring an additional 46,772 shares in the last quarter.

About Evolent Health (Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

