Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Up to $27.53

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.53, but opened at $28.95. Evolent Health shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 1,404 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Evolent Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 152,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Evolent Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,478,000 after purchasing an additional 83,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

