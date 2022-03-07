Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 874,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AQUA opened at $42.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.91. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $5,315,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after buying an additional 678,610 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

