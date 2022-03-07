Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 106,555 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 339.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,983 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,555 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,845 shares of company stock worth $5,744,026. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.33 and a 200-day moving average of $134.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

