Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 148,159 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 605.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,625 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,159 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises 0.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $38,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 41.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $10,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,067,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE opened at $94.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $95.00 and a 12-month high of $372.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.33.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.50.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

