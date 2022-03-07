Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.13% of National Retail Properties worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,056 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,963,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,379,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,238,000 after buying an additional 214,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,148,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after buying an additional 45,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.40%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.