Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $155.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 245.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $155,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $228.92 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.97 and its 200 day moving average is $244.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

