Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $16.78 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,976,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,582,837,000 after buying an additional 988,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,298,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,553,614,000 after purchasing an additional 383,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,868,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,147,000 after purchasing an additional 506,218 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,819,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,920,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.95 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.