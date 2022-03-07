Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $18.81 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,958 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

