Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 274.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $42,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

AMZN opened at $2,890.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,115.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,311.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,707.04 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

