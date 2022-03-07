Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 5,137 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $66.31 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $59.69 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

