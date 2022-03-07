Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 5,698 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock worth $1,461,538,672. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $847.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $952.53 and a 200-day moving average of $927.71. The firm has a market cap of $851.10 billion, a PE ratio of 171.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

