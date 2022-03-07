Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 9,682 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.21% of MicroStrategy worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $409.00 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $307.19 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.39 and a 200 day moving average of $595.52.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.
MicroStrategy Profile (Get Rating)
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
