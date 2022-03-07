Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 9,682 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.21% of MicroStrategy worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $409.00 on Monday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $307.19 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.39 and a 200 day moving average of $595.52.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

MicroStrategy Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.