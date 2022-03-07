Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 357.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,831 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 157,717 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $29,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $107.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $129.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.36.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,217 shares of company stock valued at $45,765,106. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

