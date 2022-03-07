Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 175.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 9.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $513,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,698,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 389,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,452,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $390.16 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $339.12 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

