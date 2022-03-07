Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 51,334 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 365,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $88,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.75. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

