Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.7 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXCOF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.25 target price on shares of Exco Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of EXCOF opened at $7.29 on Monday. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the designing, development and manufacturing of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

