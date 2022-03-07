Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Head to Head Analysis

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Exela Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLEETCOR Technologies 29.63% 32.65% 8.16% Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13%

This table compares FLEETCOR Technologies and Exela Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLEETCOR Technologies $2.83 billion 6.10 $839.50 million $9.99 22.22 Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.10 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.22

FLEETCOR Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FLEETCOR Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of FLEETCOR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

FLEETCOR Technologies has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FLEETCOR Technologies and Exela Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLEETCOR Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67 Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $310.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.46%. Exela Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 432.97%. Given Exela Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than FLEETCOR Technologies.

Summary

FLEETCOR Technologies beats Exela Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F. Clarke in 1985 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

