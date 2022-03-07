Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,682 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 592.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 56,296 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,891 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $83,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 200 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.19.

Expedia Group stock opened at $176.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.92) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.